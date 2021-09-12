Muzaffarnagar (UP) Sep 12 (PTI) A woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws over dowry in the Chhapar area here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when the woman, along with her children, was sleeping in her house in Basera village, they said.

A case was registered against the woman's husband Vipin, her brothers-in-law Vikas and Ramchander and Vipin's wife Ikki, they said, adding all the accused are absconding, police said.

The woman's father Satpal filed a complaint with the police alleging that his daughter was harassed by in-laws over dowry and subsequently killed, they said.

