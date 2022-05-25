Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Terrorists shot at and injured a women and her minor nephew in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon a woman, identified as Amreen, near her residence at Hushroo in the Chadoora area of the district," an official said.

He said Amreen was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to the Chadoora hospital.

The nephew of the woman, Farhan Zubair, also got injured in the incident, the officials said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the assailants.

