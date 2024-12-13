Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) The city police which earlier claimed they were not informed about Allu Arjun's premier show and his presence at Sandhya Theatre here where a woman died due to suffocation last week, on Friday said it was the star's actions that led to the unfortunate incident.

A police statement said organisers of the event did not meet the official personally, but simply submitted a letter in the inward section.

Advocates of Allu Arjun after his arrest in connection with the case argued that the police were informed about the show and sought security in view of the actor's visit.

A letter purportedly written by the theatre management on December 2 to the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Chikkadapally said actors Allu Arjun, Rashmika Madhana and others were expected to visit the theatre for the show on December 4 and requested 'bundobust' as there will be a huge fan crowd.

The police reacting to the letter said they receive a lot of requests for bandobast citing visits by some political personalities, film celebrities and for religious programs among others.

Citing scant resources to provide security to every event, the release said though no details were made available to them, the police arranged suitable bandobust for crowd management outside the theatre.

"Therefore, it is clear that adequate police bandobust was in place, it was his (Arjun) actions which led to this unfortunate incident, in which a woman died and her son is still unconscious on a ventilator even after 9 days of the incident," it said.

A press release issued by the Deputy Police Commissioner ( Central Zone), on December 5 said there was no intimation from the side of theatre management or actors team that they will be visiting the theatre.

The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors' team though the theatre management had information about their arrival.

The police also responded to reports about alleged misbehaviour with the actor on Friday when they went to arrest him.

When police reached his residence, the actor requested time to change his clothes. He went inside his bedroom, police personnel waited outside and took him into custody when he came out.

"There was no use of force or any misbehavior with him by any police personnel. He was given enough time to interact with his family and wife and he himself came out and entered the police vehicle," the release further said.

