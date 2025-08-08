Varanasi, August 8: Eleven representative women of the Soan Chiraiya Self Help Group and the Gulabo Mata Self Help Group located in Varanasi handed over a packet of Rakhis to Colonel Vinod Kumar to deliver it to the soldiers deployed at various borders of the country through Indian Post. These women work for their livelihood through various organisations under Deendayal Ajeevika Yojana (Urban).

Addressing the members of the self-help groups on this occasion, Colonel Vinod Kumar assured them that all the Rakhis would be delivered safely to the soldiers, enabling them to feel more emotionally strong. The representatives included Seema Vishwakarma, Om Shanti Group; Sushila Sharma, Akriti Group; Kusum Devi, Saraswati Maa Group; Sarita, Sati Maa Group; and Moni, Purvanchal Group. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Bhadra Kaal Time: When To Tie Rakhi on Shravan Purnima Tithi? Know Important Timings, Auspicious Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Sibling Bond.

Shweta Rai, Sushil Kumar, and Bablu, City Mission Managers, were also present with the women representatives. On this occasion, Colonel Vinod noted that last year, only three thousand Rakhi envelopes were sold. In contrast, more than one lakh Rakhi envelopes have been purchased by the public in just fifteen days this year. The target for this year has been set to sell more than two lakh Rakhi envelopes. He informed the self-help groups about the post office's savings schemes and also mentioned the necessary insurance schemes for them. He urged everyone to change their thinking as a better option for themselves and set a big goal so that they get positive energy in their life so that they can increase their income by showing their talent in society.

Apart from this, in a similar effort, 53,000 women from Gujarat's Anganwadis prepared and sent 3.5 lakh rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation's borders. These rakhis, symbolising the sacred sibling bond, were part of a heartfelt tribute to the brave personnel serving far from their families, a press release from the Gujarat CMO said. When Is Raksha Bandhan 2025? Know Rakhi Date, Shravan Purnima Tithi, Rituals, History and Significance To Celebrate the Bond Between Siblings.

In Gandhinagar, the "Raksha Sutra Kalash" was presented to the armed forces in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This unique initiative earned Gujarat a place in the India Book of Records. Representatives of the organisation presented the official certificate and medal to the Chief Minister in recognition of this collective effort.

