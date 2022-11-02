Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Renowned women rights activist and founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) Ela Bhatt passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, her associates said.

She was 89.

“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt. Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward,” SEWA Bharat tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death.

"Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," Modi tweeted in Gujarati.

