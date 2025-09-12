New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court Bar Association President N Hariharan on Friday informed that the court buildings have been sanitised and are safe to work.

"The court buildings have been fully sanitised and cleared. All premises are safe, and work resumes at 2:30 PM. We are relieved that the threat turned out to be a hoax and everyone is safe," said Hariharan after a bomb scare disrupted proceedings earlier in the day.

In a message circulated to lawyers, he informed members that the Registrar General had confirmed the premises were secure.

Addressing his colleagues, he reassured them that normal functioning would resume in the afternoon and expressed gratitude that the incident had not posed any real danger.

As the bomb threat triggered panic at the Delhi High Court, a senior police official on Friday said that the threat seems to be a hoax till now.

According to New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla, the police have checked the court premises as per the Standard operating procedure and found it to be a hoax till now.

"As per the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), bomb detection teams and dog squad are inside. We have checked it and found it hoax till now," DCP Mahla told ANI.

A major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court today after an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex in fear.

Security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Fire-fighter vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site as a precautionary measure, while teams with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the premises.

So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those behind it.

A warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court has been issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday.

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2pm."

According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims. (ANI)

