Kashmir [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Army has taken up the cause of generating awareness among the masses by taking on the challenge of waste segregation on the occasion of World Conservation Day.

Under this initiative, dry and wet waste get segregated and further processed, creating a huge impact on nature, as well as improving the condition of the area by avoiding any illness and other diseases from being spread.

The Army also said that huge footfall during Amarnath Yatra generates a humongous amount of waste, hence it becomes essential to ensure cleanliness.

"The Amarnath Yatra witnesses a footfall of more than four Lakh pilgrims each year. These huge numbers generate a humongous amount of waste all along the yatra. In order to preserve the beauty and religious sanctity of the Yatra, it becomes essential to ensure cleanliness," Indian Army said in a statement.

World Nature Conservation Day is observed every year on July 28. The day recognizes the fact that a stable and healthy society is built on a healthy environment. This year, the whole world is observing it with the theme of 'Living Sustainably in Harmony'.

It's also a day to increase awareness about the importance of protecting our natural resources like rivers and streams and reducing the harmful effects in order to protect the planet from the danger of adverse effects of climate change.

Human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature, affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. The impact has been seen directly at various stages during the Amarnath Yatra.

The long-term degradation of nature caused by plastic and other such waste is less understood. These harmful chemicals then mix with the environment through the medium of water, soil and air, entering our human ecosystem. For the same, Indian Army took up various measures to eliminate non-biodegradable waste during the Yatra. Reuse of rainwater, recycling and application of non-biodegradable material for daily functioning was implemented in the unit.

Improper segregation of waste at the initial stages causes the mixing of dry and wet waste, which results in various life-threatening sanitary diseases, creating a long-term impact on nature. Hence, proper segregation of waste is essential in the initial stages.

In line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Indian Army addressed these environmental issues with various initiatives and campaigns. Indian Army put up posters Enroute between Baltal and the Holy Cave to spread awareness amongst the pilgrims for waste segregation and waste disposal, which assisted in spreading the message throughout the country.

To lend a hand to the waste management initiative, SWAAHA, a non-profit government organization closely contributed to the cause. The waste segregated then was further collected and handed over to SWAAHA through their workers to be processed, decomposed and recycled as per wet waste and dry waste respectively. This gives a strong message that more such NGOs/recycling companies should come forward to establish cooperative arrangements with Government organizations for addressing the cause of waste management.

Indian Army having the motto of service before self, being the soldiers of the soil, not only stands for the protection of the country but also for the contribution to any national cause. Such initiatives are apt examples of the same. (ANI)

