New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday to convey all demands and requests of the state and called his visit to the national capital "extremely satisfactory."

"The Vice President was in a hurry to go to the session. That's why I met him for 5-6 minutes. But the next time, I'll meet him for half an hour. I have conveyed all demands and requests of the state. Most of the demands have been fulfilled this time. This Delhi visit of mine is most satisfactory," he said.

He said he conveyed a message regarding cabinet expansion which he expected to take place before the starting of the Karnataka assembly session.

"I have conveyed the message about cabinet expansion. Most probably, JP Nadda, our national party president will speak to Prime Minister Modi and he may convey it by end of the day. I'm expecting cabinet expansion before the Karnataka assembly session starts on Monday," the Karnataka Chief Minister added.

Yediyurappa appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), according to a release from the Chief Minister's office on Friday. (ANI)

