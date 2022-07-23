Shivamogga (Karnataka [India], July 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said he would not be contesting from Shikaripura constituency in the next Assembly elections and urged people to support his son BY Vijayendra.

"Won't contest the election. I appeal you to extend your support to BY Vijayendra as you have supported me all these years," he said while addressing a gathering at Anjanapura in Shikaripur taluk on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Railway Employees at Station, All Four Culprits Held.

Yediyurappa's announcement came a day after he denied claims that he had been sidelined in the party, which is in power in the southern state.

"There will be no Congress chief minister in Karnataka after Assembly elections in 2023, we will not let it happen. Its only BJP candidate will become CM," Yediyurappa said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Waiter Stabs Cook to Death in Andheri, Here's What Went Wrong.

Referring to the infighting in Congress between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar for the Chief Minister's post, the former Chief Minister said, "Congress leaders had become impatient and were talking about becoming the CM much before elections. There is infighting going on in Congress and leaders are fighting to become CM and it's all in the open. BJP is going to come to power in Karnataka again."

Listing out the achievement and efforts made by his son Vijayendra in the victory of party candidate Narayana Gowda in K.R. Pet Assembly segment in Mandya district, he said, "BJP candidate, current Minister for Sports and Youth Services Narayana Gowda's victory was ensured by Vijayendra. Vijayendra had put in efforts and now, the candidate Narayana Gowda has created a favourable atmosphere to ensure a win in three and four Assembly segments of the districts."He said that his son is capable of handling the " wins" of some MLAs in Karnataka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)