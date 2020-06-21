New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday joined the International Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital as he performed asanas and expressed happiness over people adopting the traditional practice.

Referring to the COVID-19 situation, the President said that practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene.

"Greetings on International Yoga Day. The ancient science of Yoga is India's great gift to the world. Glad to see more and more people adopting it. Amid stress and strife, especially with COVID-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene," the President tweeted.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. (ANI)

