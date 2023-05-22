All India Institute of Ayurveda kick starts Yoga Day 2023 celebrations under Ministry of Ayush. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush (MoA), Government of India, kickstarted its Yoga Day celebrations in the run-up to the 9th International Day of Yoga, an official statement said.

The celebration is in sync with the MoA's 'Yoga Utsav', the statement added.

Director of Yoga Institute, Mumbai Dr Hansa Yogendra was the Chief Guest for the curtain raiser programmes.

Dr Hansa is an Indian yoga guru, author, researcher and TV personality.

Vice Chancellor, NIA Jaipur Dr Sanjeev Sharma and Principal, Vaidhyaratnam PS Varier Ayurved College, Kerala Dr CV Jayadevan were the Guests of Honour.

Prof. (Dr) Anand More, Dean PG: Prof. (Dr) Sujata Kadam, Dean Goa: Prof. (Dr) Anantharaman MS, AIIA and other senior faculties members were also present at the occasion.

During the run-up to the International Day of Yoga 2023, several events and activities will be organised at the Institute, including lecture series, workshops, poster-making competitions, asana competitions, and Yoga protocols at Leh and Delhi,official statement said.

The Yoga protocol at Leh will inspire and motivate individuals to explore the limitless possibilities of their own bodies.

The other activities like lecture series, workshops, etc will help participants gain a deeper understanding of Yoga and its importance in our day-to-day life.

"In today's world gathering information is very easy, we don't have to struggle unlike before. But do you all think that people are healthier now, the answer is no as the application of knowledge is not being used. Today we don't apply what we learn. Yoga teaches us to lead a balanced life and it should be practised daily to lead a healthy and happier life," said Dr Hansa Yogendra.

Director of AIIA, Dr Tanuja Nesari said, "Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, has become a global phenomenon, spreading its transformative benefits across borders. AIIA under the Ministry of Ayush understands the power of yoga to enhance physical strength, mental clarity, and emotional harmony, aligning perfectly with its vision of promoting holistic health practices."

"Yoga is the spiritual face of Ayurveda, in fact, these two are the two different facets of a coin," she added.

The lecture series will open up with a session by the President of Sarva Yoga International, Italy Antonietta Rozzi. He will also address the audience during the session.

Dr Rozzi is the recipient of the 2019 Prime Minister's Award for outstanding contribution to the promotion and development of Yoga.

AIIA believes in Integrated Research and in this context, AIIA and IIT Delhi have done a collaborative research titled 'Investigating Neural correlate's of Humming bee sound during Bhramari Pranayam'.

The outcome of the work has been published in Biomedical signal processing and control.

AIIA, the apex institute of Ayurveda in India, is an Autonomous Institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, which aims at bringing synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern tools and technology.

The Institute has 25 speciality departments, 12 clinics with 8 inter-disciplinary research laboratories and an international collaborative centre for global promotion and research in Ayurveda. (ANI)

