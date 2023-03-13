Ahead of the International Day of Yoga which will be celebrated on June 21 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and requested people to make Yoga a part of their lives at the earliest. "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm." PM Narendra Modi said in his tweet. This year, the world will celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga, which is hardly 100 days away. Yoga Mahotsav 2023 to Begin 100 Days Countdown to 9th International Day of Yoga.

Hundred Days To Go for Yoga Day

With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven’t made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest. https://t.co/8duu7BlUzi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

