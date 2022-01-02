Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party over the law and order situation during its rule in the state and said Rampuri knives which were once used for protection had become "an instrument of occupying the land of the poor and the Dalits".

He also took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his poll promise of providing free 300 units of power and said if the Samajwadi Party government could not provide electricity to the people of the state how will it provide free electricity.

"The knife of Rampur which was once used for protection had become an instrument of occupying land of the poor and the Dalits during the rule of Samajwadi Party," Yogi Adityanath said here during the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'

He alleged that rioters in Muzaffarpur violence were facilitated in the Chief Minister's residence during the SP rule and the residence has now "turned a place to facilitate farmers and youth of the state".

"Difference is clear. Before 2017, the rioters behind the Muzaffarpur riots were called and felicitated at the Chief Minister's residence. But after 2017, the same Chief Minister's residence became a medium to felicitate the youth, the farmers," he said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state had zero tolerance for crimes and criminals and bulldozers have been used to get back the lands of the poor and government property from mafias.

He also said that BJP government has provided electricity to all parts of the state.

"I read that Akhilesh Yadav was talking about free electricity. But can they first seek forgiveness from the people from whom they extorted money? There used to be no electricity but only one-sided extortion. Now there is electricity for the poor and also for the rich. We gave it without discrimination," he said.

"Forty-three lakh houses were built for the poor and 18,000 houses were provided in Rampur itself. We did not do any discrimination and gave due rights to the poor, women, villages and the youth. Where did the money for houses, toilets, electricity go earlier? You must have seen that how money is being recovered from people associated with Samajwadi Party. This money was for development," he added.

The Chief Minister said that 4.5 lakh youth were given government jobs and over 1.61 crore people were given employment in the state.

"Previously riots used to take place every third day. Every section of the society suffered, businessmen were looted, false cases were filed against the youth. But after BJP came to power, not a single riot has taken place and those who tried to incite violence or loot were warned that even their next seven generations would get tired of paying compensation but will not be able to do so," he said.

He slammed the Samajwadi Party over firing on kar sevaks in 1990.

"This is your power, the power of your vote. This power will someday make them seek forgiveness for their wrongdoings," he said.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a united battle is being fought against the COVID-19 pandemic and, "free foodgrains, free tests, free treatment are being provided to the various sections. He said free vaccines against the disease were also being given to people. (ANI)

