Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Taking a serious note of deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor in Prayagraj district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the people responsible for the incident should be booked under the Gangsters Act and their property should be confiscated.

A UP government release said that the Chief Minister has given directions for action in the case under the Gangsters Act.

Also Read | Rajasthan Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Districts Including Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur to Check COVID-19 Surge; Curbs From 8 PM to 6 AM.

"The Chief Minister has directed that the property of people involved in selling poisonous liquor should be confiscated by taking action under the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against them. By auctioning the seized property, the victim's families should be helped," it said.

The Chief Minister also expressed his condolences to the families who lost their members.

Also Read | G20 Riyadh Summit: Coordinated Efforts by Largest Economies Will Lead to Faster Recovery From COVID-19 Pandemic, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Four people died on Friday and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station in Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)