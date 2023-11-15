Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): After the successful celebrations of Deepotsav 2023 in Ayodhya, the Yogi Adityanath government is all set to offer better health services to the lakhs of devotees arriving from all corners of the country for the upcoming Kartik Snan Mela, 14 Kosi Parikrama and Panchkosi Parikrama of Ayodhya, said an official statement from the government of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Preparations have been initiated on a grand scale. Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Jain has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ram Mani Shukla is the in-charge of the fair and has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing health services and cleanliness programs during the fair, added the statement.

Also Read | Child Sexual Abuse Material: Case Filed Against Telegram, PayTM and PhonePe Over Child Sex Abuse Content, Says Report.

The Health Department has reserved beds in three major hospitals in the district, with 20 beds each in the Medical College and District Hospital and 10 beds in Shri Ram Hospital, to provide health services to the devotees coming to the Kartik Mela.

Additionally, temporary medical camps will be set up at 15 locations Dr Rammani Shukla, the fair in-charge, mentioned that temporary medical camps have been established at Control Room, Hanuman Garhi, Railway Station, Kanak Bhavan, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ram Ki Paidi, Nageshwar Nath, Pakka Ghat, Karsewakpuram, Hanuman Gufa, Saket Petrol Pump, Jhunki Ghat, International Bus Stand, Dashrath Mahal and Bandha Tiraha. An eight-bed temporary medical camp is also being set up at Pakka Ghat, said the statement.

Also Read | X Banned Over 2 Lakh Accounts in India in October 2023 for Promoting Child Sexual Exploitation and Non-Consensual Nudity.

To deal with any accident, ambulances will be present at 10 locations in the fair area at all times. These ambulances will be stationed at Pakka Ghat, Bandha Tiraha, Control Room, Saket Petrol Pump, Nageshwar Nath, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan, Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, and Booth Number 4.

Health services will be provided to the patients by setting up temporary medical camps at 16 places on the famous 14 Kosi Parikrama route of Ayodhya. The fair in-charge said that temporary medical treatment camps will be set up at the control room, Hanuman Gufa, Mauni Baba, Halkara Ka Purwa, Achari ka Sagra, Mirzapur, Janaura, Sahadatganj Hanuman Garhi, Guptar Ghat, Jamthara, Afeem Kothi, Amaniganj, Chakra Teerth, Nirmochan Ghat and Jhunki Ghat, as mentioned the official statement.

Dr Ram Mani Shukla said that temporary medical camps will be constructed at Control Room, Hanuman Gufa, Mauni Baba, Halkara Ka Purwa, Udaya Square, Mohbara, Chakratirtha, Nirmochan Ghat and Jhunki Ghat.

In the municipal corporation area, regular fogging will be conducted every day from six to eight in the morning. In addition to this, anti-larva spraying will be carried out daily. This arrangement will continue from two days before the commencement of the Parikrama, Kartik Purnima Mela until two days after its conclusion, said the statement.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sanjay Jain, informed us that 54 medical officers, one female medical officer, 54 pharmacists, 54 fourth-grade employees, four supervisors, and about 250 sanitation workers have been appointed for the 14 Kosi and Panch Koshi Parikrama of Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)