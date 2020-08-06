Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Thursday, police said.

The accused is said to be a friend of the 16-year-old victim and has been taken into custody, they said. The girl was sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

Khurja Circle Officer Suresh Kumar said the girl went to meet her friend after getting a phone call. The youth allegedly took her from there to an isolated place where she was raped, the policeman said.

A case has been registered against him, he added.

