Machilipatnam (AP), Oct 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Information and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Monday said the ruling YSR Congress would not support any person or group in the upcoming Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections.

The elections to the representative body of the Telugu film industry are considered prestigious by the fraternity.

Neither Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSR Congress nor the Andhra Pradesh government has anything to do with the MAA, Venkataramaiah said.

The MAA elections will be held on October 10th.

