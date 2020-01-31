India Witnessing Inclusive, All-round Development Under PM Modi: Nadda on Prez Address

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The dream of inclusive and all-round development of the country is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday while hailing the presidential address on the first day of the Budget session.

"Today's address by President Ram Nath Kovind is a historical document which presents the picture of developing India at the fast speed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nadda said.

The country is witnessing inclusive and all-round development under the leadership of Modi, and the President in his address also shared the details of development happening in various sectors, he said in a statement issued by the party.

The President in his address has also shown the glimpse of the bright future of the country as visioned by the Modi government and making India a five trillion dollar economy, Nadda said.

