Moscow, February 8: Four Indians were injured in a knife attack in Ufa, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said. In a post on X, Indian Embassy said, "An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons, including four Indian students, have been injured." The Embassy said that they are in touch with the authorities, and the officials from the Consulate in Kazan are on their way to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Centre, earlier this week, also informed the Parliament about the deaths of Indian Students due to violent attacks from 2018 to 2025. As per the data made available by the government, 17 students died in Canada, followed by 9 in the USA. Three students in Australia among others. The Government accords high priority to safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents against them are immediately taken up by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished, Centre informed Parliament. Indian National Shot Dead in California: Haryana Youth Kapil Who Entered US via Donkey Route Killed in Los Angeles After He Objects to Man Urinating in Public.

#BREAKING: 4 Indian students among several people injured in a knife attack in Russia's Ufa, as per Indian embassy in Moscow. Stabbing attack took place in the sports hall of a foreign students' hostel at a University in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic. Indian Officials rushing. pic.twitter.com/WFsdEicSna — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 7, 2026

Indian Missions/Posts also take steps to maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in their jurisdictions and conduct pre-orientation sessions with them upon their arrival in foreign lands to brief them on potential challenges, risks, and precautions to be taken while studying overseas, including issue of advisories from time to time, MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh replied to an unstarred question by AIMIM MP Owaisi.

