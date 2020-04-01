Indore Records 19 Coronavirus Cases in a Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.Out of the 19 new cases, 9 have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women.The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State.The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.There are 1,238 active cases and 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)

