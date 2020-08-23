Tehran, Aug 23: Iran is ready to pay compensations pertaining to the case of the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran in January, a top official said.

Touraj Dehqani Zangeneh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, made the remarks on Saturday ahead of a new round of talks between the two countries' aviation officials slated to be held in October in Tehran, reports Xinhua news agency. Iran Invites Boeing Experts to Investigate Ukrainian Passenger Plane Crash That Killed 176.

"What is evident is that Iran has accepted the responsibility for its mistake and therefore the country is ready for negotiations on paying full compensation for what has been done," Zangeneh was quoted as saying.

"Compensations will be paid within international laws and without discrimination," he said, adding that "it will include any group that has been affected in the incident".

The Ukraine passenger plane was hit by Iranian missiles after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran said that its forces "accidentally" shot the plane down.

On July 24, an international team in Paris completed preliminary investigative analysis of the data extracted from the black boxes of the plane.

On August 9, Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said that the final report on the Ukrainian plane crash will be published soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).