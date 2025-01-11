A jeweller was abducted by four men in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Thursday, January 9. Local media reported that a financial dispute led to the kidnapping of the jeweller. According to police officials, the kidnappers targeted the victim over an outstanding debt and demanded a ransom of INR 8 lakh from his family. The incident unfolded when the suspects arrived at the jeweller’s house and forcibly took him away, as captured by CCTV footage. The footage shows the abductors placing the victim inside a car before driving off to an isolated location. Fortunately, prompt action by local authorities led to the victim's safe rescue within hours of the abduction. Pune Kidnap-Rape-Double Murder: 54-Year-Old Man Abducts, Rapes and Drowns 2 Minor Sisters in Drum in Rajgurunagar Area, Arrested.

Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Maharashtra

