Javed Akhtar Condemns Attack on Medical Team in Moradabad

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Saturday expressed concern over an attack on a medical team in Moradabad, saying "I can't imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who, at the risk of their own lives, are out there to save other lives."The 75-year-old took to Twitter to express his anguish."I can't imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives, are out there to save other lives. What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame I request the educated people of that city to somehow contact and educate such ignorants," his tweet reads.Earlier in the day, veteran actor Hema Malini too condemned the attack on doctors and medical practitioners and urged the administration to take strict action against the attackers.With the country battling COVID-19, many cases of doctors and other medical practitioners being attacked by angry kin of patients have come to the fore from different parts of the country.Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)