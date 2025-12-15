PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 15: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), one of the leading players in North India's diagnostics and healthcare services sector, has announced that it has been awarded a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project in the state of Punjab for the development, operation, and maintenance of Radiology Imaging Diagnostic Centres.

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy: ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ Owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra To Land in Delhi on December 16; Police Intensify Probe.

The project has been awarded by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Punjab. The contract is for a period of 10 years, with an estimated project cost of ₹26 Cr.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening diagnostic infrastructure in government hospitals and improving access to advanced imaging services for patients across Punjab. The centres will be equipped with modern radiology technology to enable accurate and timely diagnosis.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Kannada 12' Shocks Viewers With Double Eviction Twist; Rakshitha and Dhruvanth's Emotional Exit Turns Out To Be Fake.

Under the project, Chandan Healthcare will develop and operate diagnostic centres at the following locations:

* District Hospital, Pathankot, with a 3 Tesla MRI scanner* District Hospital, Gurdaspur, with a 3 Tesla MRI scanner* District Hospital, Tarn Taran, with a 3 Tesla MRI scanner* SDH Batala with a 128-slice CT scanThe project is expected to enhance diagnostic capabilities at these hospitals and reduce the need for patients to travel to other cities for advanced imaging services, leading to earlier diagnosis and improved treatment outcomes for the local population.

Through this partnership, Chandan Healthcare will support the Punjab Government's efforts to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure by delivering quality radiology services using advanced technology and established operating standards.

Commenting on the development, Mr Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said,

"We are delighted to have been selected for this Public Private Partnership project in Punjab, which marks an important step in expanding our collaboration with state governments to strengthen public healthcare delivery. Through this initiative, we will bring advanced radiology infrastructure into government hospitals, helping improve access to timely and quality diagnostic services for patients across the region. We have also gained valuable experience through our existing PPP engagement with the Uttarakhand Government, which supports effective execution of such projects.

Along with our existing B2B and B2C operations, the expansion of B2G partnerships helps create a balanced business mix, diversifies revenue streams, and improves long-term revenue visibility and stability. We remain committed to supporting state governments in strengthening healthcare delivery through reliable, high-quality, and patient-focused diagnostic services."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)