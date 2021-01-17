As literary figure veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar turned 76 on Sunday, he received a plethora of warm wishes from the film industry on the occasion. The legendary personality who is a receiver of accolades including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and five National Awards, Richard Dawkins Award, and more under his belt immortalised his name in the world of Indian poetry and literature through the work that he has done in a career spanning four decades. To celebrate the 76th birthday of the noted poet, Bollywood took to social media and poured in birthday wishes for him. On Javed Akhtar’s 76th Birthday, Here’s Looking Back on Some Soul-Stirring Lyrics by the Padma Shri Poet

Anil Kapoor dug out a delightful candid picture with the star and noted an adorable birthday wish that read, "When I thought I couldn't do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you!!! Happy birthday @jaduakhtar". Akhtar wrote the lyrics for Kapoor's one of the evergreen Bollywood songs, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Esa Laga' for movie 1994 romantic flick '1942: A Love Story'. Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt also shared a solo picture of senior Akhtar on Instagram to mark the occasion. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Javed Saab. I miss our meetings and long conversations about cinema and life! Here's wishing you the best best year and truly truly hope to see you very soon." Javed Akhtar Special: 10 Songs Penned By The Legendary Lyricist That Made Us Fall In Love With Love Itself

Sonam Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram stories and shared a solo picture of Akhtar along with the lyrics from her 2010 romantic song 'Suno Aisha'from the movie Aisha which was written by Akhtar. She wrote, "Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal, tum lajawab ho... Javed Sahab. Janamdin mubarak! Lots of love."

Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit also extended her warm wishes to Akhtar on her Twitter and penned down a note of appreciation for his great work in cinema.

Happy birthday, @Javedakhtarjadu saab. Thank you for being a part of my journey with so many super hit songs including #EkDoTeen. Your mastery over words & expression is brilliant. I wish you a great year ahead & may you continue to inspire us 🎂 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 17, 2021

Javed Akhtar started his career through screenwriting and then shifted to penning lyrics for some of the most loved Bollywood songs revolving around love, loss and life.

