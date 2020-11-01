Actor Jim Carrey on Saturday (local time) returned to Saturday Night Live for the last episode before the presidential elections and reprised his character of Joe Biden during the anti-Trump, Halloween-themed cold open. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey's Bidden sat next to "decorations from Melania's Christmas display" and said, "For some Trump voters, it's the only time they'll wear a mask" of the holiday. Jim Carrey Confesses Ex Renee Zellweger Was His ‘Last Great Love’

Stating that he will be reading a scary story, Carrey picked up a copy of Donal Trump Jr.'s book 'Triggered' following which he also read an Edgar Allan Poe spoof based on current politics. "We just have to come together like two butt cheeks to stop the crap. Trump cannot win, we must do better than that super-spreader," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Carrey as saying.

Jim Carrey Returns as Joe Biden at SNL

Unpopular opinion: I like Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. #SNL pic.twitter.com/Y5kw59Nwh6 — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) November 1, 2020

Others who were a part of the special episode are Kate McKinnon who turned Hillary Clinton and Mikey Day who turned Nate Silver.

