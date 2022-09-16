Auckland, Sep 16: Right-arm pace bowler Blair Tickner and top-order limited-over batter Finn Allen have got their first New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contracts, effectively filling the vacancies created by the departures of pace-bowling stalwart Trent Boult and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, respectively. Tickner has played six ODIs and 11 T20s for the Black Caps, while 23-year-old Wellington batsman Allen has already represented his country in eight ODIs and 13 T20s.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/cricket/pcb-issue-statement-after-shahid-afridis-claim-of-shaheen-afridi-bearing-cost-of-his-treatment-in-london-4210748.html

