Varanasi, November 22: The second batch of Tamil delegation comprising students, cultural artists, academicians, litterateurs, historians, etc. from various parts of Tamil Nadu has reached the holy city of Kashi on Tuesday morning to attend the month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. They were received with a grand welcome on their arrival at the Varanasi Cantt. Railway station. After attending the festival at Kashi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Kashi Tamil Samagam 2022: Tamil Nadu Delegates en Route to Varanasi Welcomed Enthusiastically by Itarsi Locals (Watch Video).

More delegates in similar groups from various parts of Tamil Nadu will be reaching Kashi in different batches to participate in the month long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’. Apart from Varanasi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. PM Narendra Modi To Formally Inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on November 19.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022:

A spirited welcome received by delegates heading for Kashi Tamil Sangamam on their arrival at Prayagraj Railway Station & Varanasi Junction. pic.twitter.com/ItnVrLI9Ze — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 22, 2022

The overarching objective of this people-to-people exchange programme is to bring these two traditions of knowledge and culture closer together, while building an understanding of shared heritage and strengthen ties between the people of these two regions . The delegation from Tamil Nadu will be able to understand the historical importance of ancient city of Kashi. During the course of the month long event, various cultural groups from Tamil Nadu will organize cultural programs in Kashi.

It is noteworthy that ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 19th November. Apart from the delegation from Tamil Nadu, local residents of Kashi in large numbers are also participating with great enthusiasm in this month long event.

