Newly-married couple in B-Town -- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is all set to move into their new house in Juhu. Several pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, which suggest the couple had their housewarming rituals on Sunday in their new apartment. Vy's parents -- Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal also arrived at their son's new place to attend the puja. Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s New Home Puja Today As Panditji Spotted Outside Their Building (Watch Video).

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, will be neighbours to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday after enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives.The duo had jetted off to the exotic island country after tying the knot on December 9. Indian Celebrity Weddings of 2021: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Couples Who Tied the Knot This Year.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The couple had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Ever since Vicky and Katrina got back to Mumbai, they have been sharing on social media beautiful moments from the various wedding functions.

