Keeping the Call of Duty Above All, Pregnant Police Officer Enforces Lockdown in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Keeping the call of duty above all else in this hour of crisis, a woman police officer who is 7-months pregnant is standing firmly with her colleagues and subordinates for enforcing the lockdown. Additional SP, IUCAW, Amrita Sori, set an example for the others who are battling COVID-19 pandemic. "The health workers and the administration are frontline warriors who are working hard in this fight against COVID-19. The police administration is working with other authorities in enforcing the lockdown. Police personnel gets motivated when I stand with them at checkpoints. Senior and juniors police officers are very supportive," she told ANI.A 2007 batch State Police Service officer, Sori is a motivation for many. She is among many frontline warriors who are making their best efforts to deal with COVID-19 cases. She is leading a police team that is enforcing lockdown on the roads in Raipur.Sori said that she is coming on duty voluntarily. "No senior officer has ever pressurized me to do this," she added.The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

