Kerala-Based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute Develops Test Kit That Can Confirm COVID-19 in 2 Hours: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, April 17: Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the Kerala-based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology has developed a low-cost diagnostic test kit that can confirm COVID-19 in two hours. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 13,835, Death Toll Jumps to 452, Over 200 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

The diagnostic test kit developed by the Thiruvananthapuram institute can detect coronavirus in 10 minutes, and the sample to result time will be less than two hours, Vardhan tweeted. Uttar Pradesh Govt Declares 3 Districts - Pilibhit, Maharajganj & Hathras - Coronavirus Free After All COVID-19 Patients Recover.

Harsh Vadhan's Tweet:

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Tech, Trivandrum, an Institute of National Importance, of the @IndiaDST, has developed a diagnostic test kit that can confirm #COVID19 in 2 hours at a low cost.@PMOIndia @WHO #IndiaFightsCorona #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/N82laLnL48 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 17, 2020

A total of 30 samples can be tested in a single batch on a single machine, he said. "The confirmatory diagnostic test, which detects the N Gene of #SARS_COV_2 using reverse transcriptase loop-mediated amplification of viral nucleic acid, will be one of the world's first few, if not the first of its kind in the world," Vardhan tweeted.

