Thiruvananthapuram, November 19: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a dispute that began during a football game between two groups of youngsters near the Shri Dharma Shastha Temple at Thycaud, police said. The deceased has been identified as Alen, a resident of D-47, Thoppu, near Aristo Junction. Cantonment Police have taken four youths into custody in connection with the incident. According to the police, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Monday evening, after nearly 30 youngsters gathered near the temple following an argument during a football match. Teenagers from Jagathy and Rajaji Nagar, and students of Model School, regularly play together on the nearby ground.

Kerala Police said a heated exchange during the game escalated into a violent confrontation. Alen, who reached the spot along with his friends to calm the situation, was fatally attacked when the altercation spiralled out of control. He sustained a single stab injury to the left side of his chest, allegedly inflicted with a pocket knife. The wound caused severe internal bleeding and pierced his heart. Two youths, who were not part of the clash, transported him on a scooter to the General Hospital, but he died shortly after admission, the police said. Kerala Shocker: Man Hacks Wife to Death in Kalliyoor After Argument Over Not Serving Food on Time; Sends Children to School Next Day Pretending She Was Ill.

According to police, the assailants fled through a narrow lane behind the temple that connects to the main road near Sastha Gardens A Block. Residents, who heard the commotion, alerted the police immediately. Alen's family had shifted to the area six months ago after moving from Manikanteswaram in Peroorkada. He had recently returned to Thiruvananthapuram after completing a job-oriented course in Kochi. His mother, Manju, works as a housemaid. The family had earlier suffered a personal tragedy following the death of his sister Andrea last year, as per the police.

Meanwhile, FIR details show that Alen was attacked after he asked the accused to disperse and leave the area. The FIR states that the accused, identified as suspects 1 to 5, restrained Alen, verbally abused him and assaulted him. The second accused allegedly struck him on the head with a helmet, while others inflicted blows. The first accused is said to have stabbed Alen in the chest using a sharp, iron-like weapon concealed at his waist. Kerala Shocker: Mother Ends Life After Killing Differently Abled Daughter in Malappuram District.

The FIR noted that the accused acted together with the intention to cause grievous harm, leading to Alen's death around 5:45 pm. Charges have been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 103(1), 127(2), 296(b), 115(2), 118(2), and 3(5). Police have intensified efforts to trace all those involved in the clash, and further investigation is underway.

