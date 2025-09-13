Jogulamba Gadwal, September 13: BRS working president KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress government at a massive public meeting in Gadwal on Saturday. According to a release, addressing the huge turnout at the Gadwala Garjana Sabha, KTR threw an open challenge to the Chief Minister, "If Revanth Reddy has the guts, let him make the ten MLAs who defected to the Congress resign and face by-elections." KTR said that the people's aspirations and trust had been trampled upon by these MLAs, who changed parties only for their selfish motives and personal enrichment.

"The condition of these defectors is pitiable. They cannot even say which party they belong to. They shifted sides only to increase their assets. Even the Supreme Court is serious about this issue. Whatever the Congress tries, by-elections in the constituencies of the ten defectors are inevitable. The people will teach them a fitting lesson," he thundered. On this occasion, a large number of Congress leaders, councillors, former sarpanches and other public representatives joined the BRS. Telangana: KT Rama Rao Demands Commitment on BC Reservations, Challenges CM Revanth Reddy to Sit on Hunger Strike.

KTR draped them with pink scarves and extended a warm welcome. Thanking the crowds who thronged the venue despite heavy rains, he said, "Gadwal stood in the forefront of the Telangana movement. With the blessings of Goddess Jogulamba, Gadwal became a district. We not only made Gadwal the district headquarters but also brought a medical college here. We completed the Thummilla project and ensured irrigation for 18.50 lakh acres in the united Palamuru district. And let us not forget - it was the Congress which stalled the Gattu project for 22 months." KTR launched a blistering attack on Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

"For whose development did Krishna Mohan Reddy join the Congress? If it was for the poor, then where is the Congress promise of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for every girl? Where is the waiver of Rs 2 lakh farm loans? Where are the scooters promised to young women? Where is the Rs 20 lakh Dalit Bandhu support? What happened to the promise of 42% reservations for BCs?" he asked, reeling off a volley of questions."It is shameful that after joining the Congress, he still claims he is in the BRS. The Congress is looting by selling urea in the black market and even selling Group-1 jobs. People voted in good faith, and now they are betrayed. Is this why Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the Congress?" KTR ridiculed.

Referring to Krishna Mohan Reddy's past statements, KTR said, "He once declared he would never join the Congress, and if forced, he would rather lay his head on the railway tracks. Why then did he not attend this meeting? Claiming to remain with the BRS while being under Revanth Reddy's shadow is nothing but deceiving the people." The BRS Working President listed out the failures of the Congress government. Revanth Reddy’s Imaginative ‘Future City’ Has No Future: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao.

"Everyone knows what has happened in the past two years of Congress rule. Farmers are once again facing urea shortages and power cuts. Even during the COVID pandemic, it was KCR who ensured Rythu Bandhu support and implemented all welfare schemes. Congress has ruined the Telangana that was handed to them on a golden platter. From auto drivers to unemployed youth, every section of society is suffering under Congress' incompetent governance. From education to welfare, they have failed across all sectors. Look at the condition of Gurukul schools then and now--it tells the entire story. The Congress is doing nothing but cheating the people," KTR said.

He gave a clarion call to the people, "By-elections will expose who really has the strength. But even before that, in the upcoming local body elections, let us teach the Congress a lesson. Let us hoist the pink flag on Gadwal Municipality."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)