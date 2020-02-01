La Liga: Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid by 1-0

Madrid [Spain], Feb 1 (ANI): Karim Benzema's second-half strike handed Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid here on Saturday.During their La Liga clash, both clubs gave each other a tough fight. The first half witnessed a goalless draw as no club managed to score a goal.However, in the second half, the deadlock was broken by Benzema, who netted a goal in the 56th minute. Real Madrid maintained the lead throughout and secured a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.With this win, Real Madrid have consolidated their top spot on the La Liga table as they took their points tally to 49. They have gained a six-point lead over second-placed club Barcelona.On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are settled on the fifth spot with 36 points.Real Madrid will now take on Osasuna on February 9 while Atletico Madrid will compete against Granada on the same day. (ANI)

