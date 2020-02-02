Late Parrikar's Son Takes on Rahul Gandhi

Panaji, Feb 2 (PTI) Late Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal on Sunday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his sarcastic tweets on Union Budget and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Just about when I think you have hit rock bottom Mr @RahulGandhi you surprise me everytime," Utpal Parrikar tweeted.

In his tweet earlier in the day, Gandhi posted a video of the PM doing exercises.

"Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics. Gandhi posted.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget on Saturday, Gandhi tweeted," Our youth want jobs. Instead they got the longest budget speech in parliamentary history that said absolutely nothing of consequence. PM & FM both looked like they have absolutely no clue what to do next".

