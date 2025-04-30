Kaushambi (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Two children drowned in Ganga river under the Sandipan Ghat police station area of Kaushambi district.

Chail Circle Officer Satyendra Tiwari said Shreyansh (8) and Manoj (10), residents of Mohanapur village, went to eat watermelon in the floodplain of Ganga river outside the village at around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

On reaching the bank of the Ganga, both of them slipped and fell into the river.

When farmers and boatmen guarding the watermelons nearby saw the children drowning, they immediately raised an alarm, he said.

On receiving the information, the family members of the children reached the spot and after an hour, the family members took both the children out and rushed them to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Tiwari said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

