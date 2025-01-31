Bareilly (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Two people died and five others got injured when a pick-up van went out of control and overturned on an auto-rickshaw in Bareilly city, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Pareek said that the passengers in the auto were returning after their train got cancelled at around 11 pm on Thursday. On the way, a van coming from Ramganga near Doordarshan Tower went out of control and overturned on the auto-rickshaw, due to which the passengers in it came under it.

He said that Kanti Devi (53) and Vishwakarma (23) died in the accident. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Pareek said that five others got injured in the accident and they have been hospitalised.

