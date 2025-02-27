New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested three members of a honey trap racket who allegedly posed as cops to extort money from victims in the Rohini area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj (36), Aashish (35) and Yogesh alias Dhilu (40), all residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, police said.

"Police intercepted two scooters near the Delhi Jal Board office in Vijay Vihar on Wednesday. One of the accused was donning a sub-inspector's uniform, while another carried a bag containing an additional set of uniform," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Amit Goel, said.

Upon questioning, the suspects initially claimed to be Delhi Police officials and even produced fake identity cards, the DCP said.

However, sensing inconsistencies in their statements, police detained them for further verification. When questioned, the suspects initially attempted to mislead the police but later confessed their involvement in multiple extortion cases, the officer said.

"The accused targeted the victims by pretending to be police officers conducting raids. They used fake ID cards and uniforms to intimidate people and extort money under false pretenses," the DCP said.

Neeraj was previously involvement in similar extortion cases and had been booked under the Arms Act in Haryana, while Yogesh was also booked under the Arms Act in the neighbouring state, the officer said.

Efforts are on to identify more victims using technical surveillance, he added.

