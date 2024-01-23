Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Three men were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly removing a flag from a mosque and replacing it with a saffron flag, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said, "Some miscreants climbed up a mosque in the Lalbagh area under Ramchandra Mission Police Station Monday night. The accused removed a green coloured flag from the mosque and replaced it with a saffron flag."

Meena said the three men, identified as Ankit Katheria, Rohit Joshi and Rohit Saxena, were arrested at the complaint of local residents.

"The accused were arrested on Tuesday and the matter is being investigated," said the officer.

