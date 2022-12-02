Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Mercury dipped to 4.2 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur town in Sikar district on Friday, making it the coldest place in Rajasthan.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: HRA of Central Government Employees to Increase Soon? Know How Much Increment is Expected.

Also Read | Digi Yatra App: Your Face Can Be Boarding Pass at These Airports, Know How Paperless Entry Works.

The night temperature was 5.0 degrees, according to the Met department.

Jalore, Bhilwara, Karauli and Sikar recorded a minimum of 6.4, 6.9, 7.0 and 7.0 degrees respectively, whereas the night temperature at other places was above 8 degrees.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)