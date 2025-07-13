Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 13 (PTI): Four members of a family were killed and 10 others injured when their minibus collided with a truck from behind on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Geeta Soni (70), her two sons — Anil Soni (48) and Brijesh Soni (55) — and her son-in-law, Suresh Soni (45).

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Around 14–15 members of a jeweller's family were travelling in a minibus and returning to Karauli after an engagement party on Saturday. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fell asleep and rammed into a truck from behind, SHO Raghuveer Singh said.

Four people, including Geeta Soni and her two sons, died on the spot, while Suresh succumbed to his injuries soon after reaching the hospital.

Kapil Soni, a relative of the family, received a call from one of the injured around 3:45 a.m. Following this, he rushed to the spot and called the police.

Kapil told the police that the family had gone to attend the engagement ceremony of Anil Soni's son, Indoor.

Ten people were injured in the accident. Seven of them, including four women, are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, Singh said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem. A case has been registered against the minibus driver, who managed to flee. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

