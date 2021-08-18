Deoghar (Jharkhand), Aug 17 (PTI) At least eight people allegedly involved in phishing activities were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S Cosmic Purple Colour Variant Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Twenty-one mobile phones, 27 SIM and six ATM cards, two chequebooks and unaccounted cash of Rs 1.9 lakh were seized from their possession, they said.

Also Read | Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition & Realme Book Slim Launching Tomorrow; Check Expected Prices & Other Details.

Acting on a tip-off, teams of police personnel apprehended them from various areas in the district, Deoghar (Headquarters) Deputy Superintendent of Police Mangal Singh Jamuda said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)