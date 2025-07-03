New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Thursday reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year surge in Aadhaar authentication transactions to 229.33 crore in June 2025.

With this, the cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions, since inception, has crossed 15,452 crore, according to an official release.

Also Read | Who Is Soham Parekh, Indian Techie Accused of Duping Multiple Companies? What’s His Reaction to Allegations of Moonlighting?.

"Aadhaar number holders carried out 229.33 crore authentication transactions in June 2025, more than the previous month this year as well as the corresponding month in the previous fiscal. The June 2025 authentication transactions are nearly 7.8 per cent more than such transactions recorded in June 2024," it said.

Over 39.47 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out during the month.

Also Read | RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

AI/ML-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions, developed in-house by UIDAI, also witnessed growth. As many as 15.87 crore face authentication transactions were recorded in June 2025 against 4.61 crore such transactions in June 2024.

So far, almost 175 crore face authentication transactions have been executed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)