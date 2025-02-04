Noida, Feb 3 (PTI) Police arrested a man on Monday, sixteen years after he allegedly electrocuted and killed a two-year-old here, officials said.

Originally a resident of Bihar, he allegedly fled to Nepal after the murder, Noida Police officers said. He was caught in the Sector 62 area of Noida, they said.

Sumit Kumar Shukla Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) said Sanjay was arrested on Monday for the murder he committed on October 10, 2009. A case was filed in the matter based on the father's complaint.

"The accused used to visit the house of the complainant and worked as an electrician in Mamura in the Sector 58 police station area in Noida," the ACP said.

The officer said Sanjay entered the complainant's house while he was not present. He first electrocuted the child and then threw him on the floor, Shukla added.

Sanjay then fled to Nepal to evade arrest. Noida Police had put a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest, he said.

Police are trying to inform the family about the arrest, the ACP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)