Lucknow, Jun 21 (PTI) The 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, with many events organised on the occasion and political leaders along with dignitaries joining them.

Governor Anandiben Patel participated in the programme at Raj Bhavan, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations in Gorakhpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya attended yoga day events in Ghaziabad and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak joined events in Lucknow.

In Varanasi, Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel joined a yoga session at Assi Ghat.

"Today, the whole world is adopting yoga. We 140 crore Indians should not lag behind. We should make it a daily routine, not just observe it on yoga day," she said.

She stressed that in the current time due to stress, poor diet and irregular lifestyle, yoga plays a key role in maintaining both physical and mental health.

In Mathura, local MP Hema Malini underscored the importance of yoga for overall well-being and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga international recognition. She also planted a sapling as part of the celebrations.

"Yoga is not just about physical fitness but also mental wellness. It helps relieve stress, and its relevance has increased in today's context," she said.

Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh Chaudhary said, "India is a land of sages and saints who used to practice yoga and lived a long life. Therefore, to have a healthy and long life and to save humanity, yoga is very important."

"This is a very good initiation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now the entire world is following his advice. It should become part of our lifestyle and we should try to start our day with yoga to stay healthy physically and mentally," he added.

IDY was also observed in madrassas of Sambhal district with students actively participating in yoga sessions. The initiative was praised for promoting good health along with traditional education.

At Madrassa Ziaul Uloom Saraitareen, Madrassa Sirajul Uloom Hilali Sarai, and Madrassa Hamidiyah Ashrafiya Tiwari Sarai, students performed yoga asanas. Maulana Zahirul Islam, Imam-e-Idgah and chief guest at one event, said, "Yoga is called 'warzish' in Urdu. There is no objection to yoga in Islam."

In Deoria district, a grand yoga event was held at the Ravindra Kishore Shahi Sports Stadium. MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Urban Development Department Secretary Ajay Kumar Shukla, District Magistrate Divya Mittal and other senior officials participated.

"Yoga purifies not only the body but also the mind, and inspires us all towards a healthy and balanced life," Shukla said.

