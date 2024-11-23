New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Afcons Infrastructure Ltd on Saturday reported a 30 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 135.43 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 104.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income for the quarter was Rs 3,089.58 crore, as against Rs 3,433.84 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's expenses also decreased from Rs 3,273.96 crore to Rs 2,898.90 crore during this period.

