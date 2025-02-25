Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Managing Director of the city-headquartered Olympia Group, Ajit Chordia, has been elected as the Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Chennai, for the year 2025-26, the industry body said on Tuesday.

The Regional Director – Asia Pacific, Human Resources, at Lennox India Technology Centre, Hema Mani, has been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the CII Chennai Zone.

Also Read | Scam Without OTP: How Scammers Commit Online Fraud Without Requiring OTPs and Ways To Protect Your Bank Account.

The new office bearers were elected at the annual session of the CII Chennai Zone held recently for the year 2025-26, a press release stated.

An alumnus of the College of Engineering, Guindy, Ajit Chordia is the promoter of the Khivraj and Olympia Groups and brings expertise in automobile retail, real estate investment, and renewable energy.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 25: Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sanya Malhotra - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 25.

A third-generation entrepreneur, Chordia is an expert in green buildings, family business governance, and corporate strategy, the CII press release said on Tuesday.

Hema Mani brings over 28 years of experience in strategic human resources, having worked with renowned multinational corporations.

Currently, as the Regional Director of Asia Pacific HR, at Lennox India Technology Centre, she oversees leadership development, culture building, site operational management, and community engagement, among other responsibilities.

An active member of CII, Mani has made significant contributions at both the state and zonal levels. She previously served as Chairperson of the Indian Women Network, Tamil Nadu, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)