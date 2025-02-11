Prayagraj, Feb 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed March 5 as the next date for hearing a case related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

The matter is being heard by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra.

The Muslim side had moved an application for amendment in its petition. As a copy of the amendment application was not given to the Hindu side, the high court ordered to provide the same and fixed next hearing on March 5 in the case.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits so far for possession of land after "removal" of structure of Shahi Idgah mosque as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

On August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected a plea of Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers.

In this order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

On October 23, 2024, the high court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall its January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura.

The cases filed by the Hindu side seek the "removal" of the Aurangzeb-era mosque they claim was built after demolishing a temple that once stood there.

