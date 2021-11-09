Imphal, Nov 9 (PTI) The Assam Rifles Moreh battalion has seized huge quantities of prefabricated IEDs and warlike stores from a forest area located at the Indo-Myanmar international border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said on Tuesday.

AR troops detected well concealed boxes hidden in the thick foliage of the forest area on Sunday night. When inspected closely it was found to contain a large number of prefabricated IEDs weighing about 250 kg along with a large quantity of other explosives and warlike stores, according to the release by the office of the AR inspector general.

The seized items include 197 IEDs of varying weights, 50 m of detonating cord, some electric wires, 12 volt batteries and 5 kg of IED making materials, the release further said.

AR is on alert at the Indo-Myanmar international border areas due to the fight between the ruling junta government in Myanmar and armed rebels.

