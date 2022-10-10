New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Monday re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman.

The decision was taken at its board meeting held on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Switches to 100 Percent Green Energy Sources.

The board approved the re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank with effect from April 8, 2023 till January 29, 2024 (that is, till completion of his tenure as independent director), it said.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it added.

Also Read | SBI RBO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 47 Retired Bank Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Verma, who also served as a whole-time member of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), took charge as part-time chairman of the bank on April 8, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)